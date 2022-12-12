Happy Birthday Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill remembers the late actor on his birthday, shares emotional post

Shehnaaz who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sidharth took to her Instagram at midnight and shared a picture of the late actor. “I will see you again”, she captioned the photo with white heart and angel emoji.

Television actor and winner of ‘Bigg Boss’ season 13, Sidharth Shukla would have turned a year older today. Since morning, tributes are flowing in on all social media platforms for the late TV actor. On the occasion of Sidharth Shukla’s birthday, his ‘Bigg Boss’ co-contestant and his closest friend, actor-singer, Shehnaaz Gill too remembered the late actor.

Shehnaaz who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sidharth took to her Instagram at midnight and shared a picture of the late actor. “I will see you again”, she captioned the photo with white heart and angel emoji. In the photo, a smiling Sidharth can be seen wearing a white shirt along with a black leather jacket.

Apart from posting his photo on her Insta feed, she also dropped some unseen photos of her with the late TV star. She even shared photos of two cakes with ‘Sid’ written on one and ’12: 12’ written on the other one.

She also shared a monochrome picture of her holding Sidharth in her arms, which probably is from their time in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house. Another photo showed them holding each other’s hand. In the last story, she posted a photo of Sidharth with several red heart emoticons.

Their chemistry inside the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house was much loved by the audience. The duo together was referred as ‘SidNaaz’. Fans and people from the film fraternity showered Shehnaaz with love and remembered Sidharth in her comment section.

Replying to the post, Shehnaaz's brother Badesha Shahbaz dropped heart emojis. Ken Ferns, celebrity stylist who is a friend of both Shehnaaz and Sidharth, wrote, “Always and forever. And let’s celebrate all the best memories of togetherness. Cheers my friend. We will celebrate you.” Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat and TV actor Kishwer Merchant dropped red hearts under the post.

TV actor Kashmera Shah too reacted to Shehnaaz’s caption, she said, “Yes. And he will always live in all our hearts.”

An emotional fan wrote in reaction to the post, “I still can’t believe that this man is no more ...I visualise him in those half pants when he was in BB13 and doing his things and entertaining all of us .... After him BB is just a time pass thing ... why you did this to us why?” Another wrote, “Friendship isn’t about whom you have known the longest. It’s about who came, and never left your side.”

Sidharth, who became a household name after his stint in popular show, ‘Balika Vadhu’, died of a cardiac arrest last year in September. The actor would have turned 42 on Monday.

At the time of Shukla’s death, Gill was rumoured to be in a relationship. Together they have appeared in several music videos such as ‘Shona Shona’ and ‘Bhula Dunga’.

