Breaking News
MVA to face floor test: I am quitting as Maharashtra Chief Minister, says Uddhav Thackeray
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Heartbreak track Aaja Ve from Khuda Haafiz Chapter II is out now

Heartbreak track 'Aaja Ve' from 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II' is out now

Updated on: 30 June,2022 10:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Penned by Faruk Kabir, Vishal Mishra and Kaushal, the heartbreak track has been composed and sung by Vishal Mishra

Heartbreak track 'Aaja Ve' from 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II' is out now

Vidyut Jammwal. Pic/PR


The makers of 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha' starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi have released the fourth song from the action-thriller -- 'Aaja Ve'.

Penned by Faruk Kabir, Vishal Mishra and Kaushal, the heartbreak track has been composed and sung by Vishal Mishra.





Kabir, who is also the director of the film, says: "Melody can say so much more than words. Vishal Mishra has wielded the power of music to bring out the emotional framework of Sameer and Nargis' love story in the most beautiful way. 'Aaja Ve' stands for the test of love and the pain of separation. Kudos to Vishal for creating this phenomenal melody."

Vishal adds: "I knew I had my work cut out when Faruk briefed me that we're to convey the love story of Sameer and Nargis through this song. The song is born from a story that connects us with our emotions and tells how vulnerable we are during a heartbreak."

Also, Vidyut Jammwal did it again by surpassing his limits and proving that there are no boundaries. A video surfaced of the Khuda Haafiz actor, who was seen standing covered in six-feet deep snow in the Himalayas. What's unbelievable was that the Indian Kalaripayattu yogi was unfazed as he was buried in the Himalayan range. The video showcases him performing a series of kriyas to control breathing.

The actor emerged from the snow with bruises on his shoulders from the piercing cold. When asked why he did it, he shared that every martial artist has to hit different levels of physical abilities and this kind of meditation is his way of unlocking a whole new zone. His stillness speaks to the degree of proficiency he has achieved in Kalaripayattu.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal: Akshay Kumar made me dream of becoming a hero

vidyut jamwal bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK