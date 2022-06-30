Heartbreak track 'Aaja Ve' from 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II' is out now

Penned by Faruk Kabir, Vishal Mishra and Kaushal, the heartbreak track has been composed and sung by Vishal Mishra

Vidyut Jammwal. Pic/PR

The makers of 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha' starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi have released the fourth song from the action-thriller -- 'Aaja Ve'.

Penned by Faruk Kabir, Vishal Mishra and Kaushal, the heartbreak track has been composed and sung by Vishal Mishra.

Kabir, who is also the director of the film, says: "Melody can say so much more than words. Vishal Mishra has wielded the power of music to bring out the emotional framework of Sameer and Nargis' love story in the most beautiful way. 'Aaja Ve' stands for the test of love and the pain of separation. Kudos to Vishal for creating this phenomenal melody."

Vishal adds: "I knew I had my work cut out when Faruk briefed me that we're to convey the love story of Sameer and Nargis through this song. The song is born from a story that connects us with our emotions and tells how vulnerable we are during a heartbreak."

Also, Vidyut Jammwal did it again by surpassing his limits and proving that there are no boundaries. A video surfaced of the Khuda Haafiz actor, who was seen standing covered in six-feet deep snow in the Himalayas. What's unbelievable was that the Indian Kalaripayattu yogi was unfazed as he was buried in the Himalayan range. The video showcases him performing a series of kriyas to control breathing.

The actor emerged from the snow with bruises on his shoulders from the piercing cold. When asked why he did it, he shared that every martial artist has to hit different levels of physical abilities and this kind of meditation is his way of unlocking a whole new zone. His stillness speaks to the degree of proficiency he has achieved in Kalaripayattu.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal: Akshay Kumar made me dream of becoming a hero