Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Heres why Bhumi Pednekar calls Bheed co star Rajkummar Rao jethani

Here's why Bhumi Pednekar calls 'Bheed' co-star Rajkummar Rao 'jethani'

Updated on: 20 March,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Bhumi compared their bond with each other similar to the relationship between Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. As they both keep teasing each other, similarly, Rajkummar enjoys teasing Bhumi

Here's why Bhumi Pednekar calls 'Bheed' co-star Rajkummar Rao 'jethani'

Bhumi Pednekar. Pic/AFP


Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar while talking about her co-star Rajkummar Rao said that he keeps pulling her leg on the sets and that is why she calls him her "jethani" (sister-in-law).


Bhumi compared their bond with each other similar to the relationship between Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. As they both keep teasing each other, similarly, Rajkummar enjoys teasing Bhumi.



The 33-year-old actress is known for her powerful acting in movies such as 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and many of her projects are yet to be released like 'Bheed' starring Rajkummar Rao among others.


Also Read: Anubhav Sinha: Bheed is a story that needs to be told with honesty and compassion

Amid the fun conversation on the Kapil Sharma Show, Bhumi made some amusing revelations about her co-star in the movie who is also her very good friend.

She said: "I believe that just like Kapil refers to Archana as his 'jethani' from a previous birth, Rajkummar is similar to me in this life as he enjoys pulling my leg at every opportunity. He never leaves any opportunity to tease me."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Bhumi Pednekar Rajkummar Rao kapil sharma archana puran singh the kapil sharma show television news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK