Whacky Wednesday: Ranveer Singh reacts to Archan Puran Singh's outfit- 'Mere kapde bhi pahan rakhe hain'

During his visit on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ranveer Singh made an observation about Archana Puran Singh's outfit

Ranveer Singh and Archana Puran Singh. Pic- Instagram

The Kapil Sharma Show is the perfect platform for filmmakers to promote their films. With a massive reach, Kapil Sharma hosted show is one of the most top-rated comedy talk show in the country. In the recent episode, the team of 'Cirkus' will be seen promoting their film. The episode features director Rohit Shetty, actors Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Vijay Patkar, Anil Charanjeett among others.

For the episode, Ranveer was seen in a blue sweatshirt with yellow check pants and a red beanie. During the episode, Archana asks Rohit Shetty about why he did not cast her in any of his films after the 2102 film 'Bol Bachchan'. Responding to her, Rohit said that he has indeed thought of casting her as Ranveer's mom in the film. Kapil interrupted him and said, "Arey wo heroine soch rahi hain (she is thinking about being cast as his heroine).” Ranveer further added, “Mere kapde bhi pahan rakhe hain (she is even dressed like me).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The episode also featured lookalikes of Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and even Ranveer Singh. Actor Siddharth Sagar who comes as Ranveer mimics the actor's trademark energy and enthusiasm. He jumps on the sets, kisses the camera, and gives Ranveer a tight hug. Looking at him and jumping and falling off the sofa Kapil asks, "Are you jumping around intentionally, or have you forgotten our dialogues?"

The film will be released in theatres on December 23.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh rescues child caught in a crowd surge during 'Cirkus' promotion

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal