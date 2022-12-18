The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh on receiving end of his energy as Siddarth Sagar imitates him; watch

Actor Siddharth Sagar who comes as Ranveer mimics the actor's trademark energy and enthusiasm. He jumps on the sets, kisses the camera, and gives Ranveer a tight hug
Ranveer Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show. Pic- Sony TV's Instagram
The Kapil Sharma Show is the place for filmmakers to promote their films. With a humoungous audience, Kapil Sharma hosted show is one of the most top-rated comedy talk show in the country. In the upcoming episode, the team of 'Cirkus' will be seen promoting their film.
The epiosde features director Rohit Shetty, actors Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Vijay Patkar, Anil Charanjeett among others.
In the promo of the epiosde, Kapil is seen asking Rohit about managing to make big-scale multi-starrers. "Five artistes including the director is here. Twelve artistes are backstage and 250 are roaming in film city! It is that big a film! Rohit sir what do you do to make such films, bank loot te ho kya (do you rob a bank)?”
Pooja Hedge interjected, "Rohit sir himself is a bank". Meanwhile, pointing at Kapil, Rohit responded, "He is the biggest bank".
The promo also gave a glimpse at the gags on the show. The show will have lookalikes of Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and even Ranveer Singh. Actor Siddharth Sagar who comes as Ranveer mimics the actor's trademark energy and enthusiasm. He jumps on the sets, kisses the camera, and gives Ranveer a tight hug. Looking at him and jumping and falling off the sofa Kapil asks, "Are you jumping around intentionally, or have you forgotten our dialogues?"
The promo ends with the team of Kapil Sharma Show and 'Cirkus' grooving to the song 'Current Laga Re' from the film. The film will be released in theatres on December 23.
