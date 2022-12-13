Breaking News
Here's how Shweta Tiwari spends time with her son while shooting

Updated on: 13 December,2022 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

"After school, he returns to my set in the evening, where we spend time and travel back home together", shares Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari with son Reyansh


Shweta Tiwari, who plays a mother in 'Main Hoon Aparajita', found a way to spend time with six-year-old son Reyansh while juggling shoot.  She shares, “I have ensured that there is room for Reyansh on set. After school, he returns to my set in the evening, where we spend time and travel back home together. I try my best to manage my professional and personal life.”


Also Read: Reading an interesting novel always makes me happy and stress-free, reveals the Main Hoon Aparajita star Shweta Tiwari




