Here's how Shweta Tiwari spends time with her son while shooting

Shweta Tiwari with son Reyansh

Shweta Tiwari, who plays a mother in 'Main Hoon Aparajita', found a way to spend time with six-year-old son Reyansh while juggling shoot. She shares, “I have ensured that there is room for Reyansh on set. After school, he returns to my set in the evening, where we spend time and travel back home together. I try my best to manage my professional and personal life.”

