Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil to share screen space in 'Main Hoon Aparajita'

Set against the backdrop of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Aparajita finds herself in a complicated marital relationship with her former husband Akshay

After successful shows like Fear Files, Aapke Aa Jane se and Hamariwali Good News, Zee TV and Bodhi Tree Productions have come together yet again to present its viewers with a new fiction offering – ‘Main Hoon Aparajita.’ The show will follow the heartwarming journey of Aparajita, a doting mother of three, who is preparing them for the roller coaster ride called life.

Set against the backdrop of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Aparajita finds herself in a complicated marital relationship with her former husband Akshay. What’s more is that she often finds herself under the societal scanner on a regular basis. Nevertheless, she rises above it all and leads with a strong example for her daughters on how not just to survive but to thrive with courage, self-respect and resilience - Jeene ka sahi saleeka sikha rahi hai , Ek maa 3 betiyaan paal rahi hai…

The show will feature popular television actress Shweta Tiwari as Aparajita, who is a wise, gumptious, hard-working, and kind-hearted woman with sharp wit and a sense of humour. Her life pivots around her daughters – Chhavi, Disha and Aasha as well as her mother-in-law. What’s more is that she dreams to make her girls so independent that they don’t have to depend on anyone for the rest of their lives.

On the other hand, Manav Gohil will be seen playing the role of Akshay, who is a dominating man, who wants it all in his life. Coming from a wealthy family, he has a flourishing business and though he has very few words to express himself, he always displays solid emotions and conveys his thoughts in precise hard-hitting words. However, he lets his wife Aparajita down by betraying her trust. It will be intriguing to see how she rises from this and helps her daughters strive in their life, even while society tries to pull them down!

While the story in itself is intriguing, Zee TV's Aparajita will be even more special as Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil will be reuniting on the small screen after 15 years of having worked in Zee TV’s Naaginn in 2007! What’s more is that Shweta is also playing a lead role on Zee TV for the first time, while Manav Gohil is returning to Zee TV after 10 years! Clearly, there is more than one reason to celebrate…

Talking about her character, Shweta Tiwari revealed, “I am very excited to play the character of Aparajita as she’s a happy-go-lucky woman who always knows her way to deal with tough situations in life. The show and its narrative is also thought-provoking and I am sure each and every person will be able to resonate with my character and her struggle. It is truly a raw and powerful part, which I am truly looking forward to. In fact, my look is also very different, and the best part is that this is my first lead character on Zee TV, which makes it an even more special association. I will also be reuniting with Manav after nearly 20 years and I still remember, we were very young when we both started our journey on television. Now, after 15 years, we are coming back together for Main Hoon Aparajita. He is an amazing professional, and I am sure we will have a gala time shooting with each other. I just hope I can do justice to my character and my fans continue to shower me with their love and support."

Manav Gohil also added, “Coming back to Zee TV for Main Hoon Aparajita is like a homecoming for me. I have always been a part of the Zee Kutumb and it feels truly amazing to be a part of this show. In fact, the best part is that my character has several layers, which will unfold over the course of the show. It is quite different from any character I’ve played till now, and I feel the intensity of this character requires me to portray an array of emotions, which has been equally interesting and challenging for me. I am equally thrilled about reuniting with Shweta Tiwari after 15 years. I wish I can entertain the audience through my character and I hope they support me in this new endeavor.”

To witness the intriguing story of a doting mother with three daughters, tune into Main Hoon Aparajita starting 27th September, every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm, only on Zee TV!

