Hina Khan is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. As a side effect to her chemotherapy sessions, she has been diagnosed with mucositis. The actress turned to her followers for useful remedies

Actor Hina Khan who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer has revealed that she has been diagnosed with mucositis. She revelaed that it is a side effect to her chemotherapy The actress spoke about it in her latest Instagram post and sought suggestions from her followers for some useful remedies.

In her post, she wrote, "Another side effect of chemotherapy is mucositis. Although I am following the doctors advice to treat it. If any of you have been through it or have known any useful remedies. Please suggest (folded hands emoji). It's really hard when you can't eat (see no evil monkey emoji). It will greatly help me."

She captioned the post, "Please suggest (folded hand emojis). DUA (praying emoji)."

Many took to the comment section wishing speedy recovery of the actress. Some also shared their personal experience with chemotherapy in the comment section.

Hina Khan health update:

Earlier this week, the actress gave an update on her health. She said that she got done with her fifth chemo infusion recently. In the video she posed on Instagram, Hina said, ""Let me give you a quick life update ki meri zindagi me kya chal raha hai.I know sometimes I just vanish from everywhere and aap sab pareshan ho jaate hain. But I am okay, I am doing okay. I am through my fifth chemo infusion, three more to go." With pain in her eyes, Hina further says, "Some days are hard, very very very hard. Some days are good. Like today is a good day. I feel nice, I feel better."

"And it's okay sometimes I vanish. I need that time to heal and to feel better. Baaki sab thik hai, aap sab log dua karte rahe. These days will pass, it has to pass. And I am going to be absolutely okay.I have full faith in the almighty. And I am fighting. Please keep in your prayers," she concluded.

Hina, who is best known for her role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’. She has also been a part of the movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and a short film 'Smartphone'. The diva has starred in music videos like 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai', 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt-- 'Halki Halki Si'. Hina had also recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal. She next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.