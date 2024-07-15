Television actress Hina Khan is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer and has been vlogging her journey

Hina Khan

Television actress Hina Khan is currently undergoing breast cancer treatment. She has been journaling her battle with cancer and sharing it on her social media. On Monday morning, she shared a video of her getting ready for her first work assignment post her diagnosis.

In the video shared by Hina Khan, she can be seen getting ready by getting her and make-up done for shoot. Her makeup artist is seen covering the stitches on her neck with makeup. She also spoke about wearing a wig as she chopped her hair off for the treatment.

Sharing the video, Hina spoke about leading a normal life even as she battles the disease. "My first work assignment after my diagnosis.. Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it," she wrote.

She further wrote, "I look forward to the good days because I get to do what I love: Work. I love my work. I live my dreams when I’m working, and that is my greatest motivation. I want to keep working. Many people work regular jobs during their treatment without issues, and I am no different. I met a few in these months and trust me it changed my perspective."

"FYI I am undergoing a treatment but I am not always in the hospital..so to all you people out thr, Let’s NORMALISE working and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you HAPPY. And to all you beautiful people who are battling this disease, Remember, it’s your story; it’s your life. You decide what to make of it. Don’t give up and find what you love doing. Your work, your passion—if you don’t know what it is, invent it. But remember to give yourself the healing you deserve. Coz doing what you love is also Healing. ACCEPT, EMBRACE and NORMALISE IT," she concluded.