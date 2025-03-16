Actress Hina Khan took a trip to mecca and performed Umrah in the holy month of Ramzan. The actress is also undergoing cancer treatment

Actress Hina Khan performed another Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan. She took to her Instagram on Sunday to announce the exciting news.

Hina Khan performs Umrah

Hina Khan, who is undergoing cancer treatment, took a spiritual journey to Mecca and shared pictures from her trip on social media. The actress took to social media to share pictures and videos from her trip. In the first picture, Hina can be seen smiling and posing for the camera from the holy destination.

She also shared a picture of her sitting at the venue and soaking in the spiritual experience. She also shared a picture of her holding some of her hair she lost owing to the cancer treatment.

Sharing the pictures, Hina wrote, "Alhamdullilah 🤲

Umrah 2025

Thank you for inviting me Allah..

overwhelmed and speechless 🥺

May Allah give me complete Shifa Ameen".

She also shared that going to Umrah was a last-minute decision.

Hina Khan speaks up on nail colour

On Saturday, Hina revealed the mystery behind her alleged coloured nails. She took to her Insta stories and shared a close-up picture of her nails. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress disclosed that she has not painted her nails, but her nails have been discoloured due to chemotherapy.

Hina wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Ok a lot of you asking about my nails, including some people in my building..I am not wearing any nail polish hahahhaha..How can I pray with a nail paint on. Thoda Dimaag Lagaao mere pyaare saathiyon."

She added, "Nail discolouration is one of the most common side effect of chemotherapy..My nails have become brittle, dry and, some times lift up from the nail bed..But But Buththth...You know what's the good part...All of this is temporary..And remember we are healing...Alhamdullilah."

Hina Khan's work front

Talking about her work, Hina recently appeared on an episode of the reality show, "Celebrity MasterChef India".

During the episode, Hina talked about her supportive partner Rocky Jaiswal, who has been her rock during her battle with cancer.

Hina shared, "I have scars. I have been treated surgically. He is the one who soothes those scars. He looks at them more closely than I do. He asks me, ‘How is it today? Is it any better?’ It’s hard for me to look at myself, but he does—instantly. He goes to the bathroom, cries, and comes back. He doesn’t even cry in front of me. He has started loving me even more than he did before."