Hina Khan turned a year older on October 2nd. The actress, who has been battling third-stage breast cancer, received a grand surprise from her family members and fans who sent a lot of bouquets and cakes for the actress. Today, the actress dropped a video of her intimate birthday celebration, where her close ones decorated the hall with balloons and flowers. The actress also cut a cake that featured a ramp and a beautiful model on the ramp imitating Hina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

In the video, we can see Hina Khan getting teary-eyed as she enters the decorated area. The expression on her face reveals that she had no idea about the beautiful surprise. The actress is seen cutting the cake and looking happy as she enjoys her birthday with her loved ones.

Along with a beautiful video, Hina wrote a long caption, which reads, “What a lovely surprise. It’s been so many years of constant love, fanfare and unshakeable Support. I am blown away by your Dedication, Your Support, Your Genuine Admiration every year. You outdo yourselves every single time. In every thick and thin, in every hardship, every Challenge.. you all, my HINAHOLICS have been like my Strength, my Shadow, My Guardians.. I know you have my back .. come what may .. and you have proved it over and over again and even in such a crucial phase of my life.”

“Plz know Every single effort is noticed, cherished and appreciated.. from the flowers, personally written letters, birthday cards, cakes , gifts, decorations to the sea of heartfelt messages encouraging me, boosting my confidence, acknowledging and recognising my efforts. All of it is just pure happiness.. priceless.It means the world to me.. you all mean the world to me…Blessed to have so much love. A big thank you to my fans for all the love and warm birthday wishes,” she concluded the note.

About Hina Khan's Battle Against Breast Cancer

For those unaware, Hina Khan recently revealed her diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024 and has been documenting her journey on social media, keeping her fans informed about her ongoing treatment.

Hina Khan confirmed her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post, assuring her followers that, despite the challenges, she was staying strong and focused on recovery. She shared that her treatment had already begun and expressed her determination to beat the disease. While thanking everyone for their support, she also requested privacy during this tough time but welcomed positive messages and personal stories of encouragement.