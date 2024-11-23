Hina Khan will be joining Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar. The actress took to Instagram and shared a post praising Salman

Hina Khan and Salman Khan

Listen to this article Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar: Hina Khan breaks down in tears after meeting Salman Khan, drops long post for Bhaijaan x 00:00

Hina Khan, the actress who came out as the runner-up in Bigg Boss 11, will be joining Salman Khan during this Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar, and one promo of the show is out now. Apart from the promo, Hina herself took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures with Salman, attaching them with a heartfelt caption. In her post, Hina shared that Salman made an effort to meet her personally and that he sat down with her to discuss every little detail about her cancer treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

While sharing the pictures of her meeting with Salman, Hina wrote, "I always find something to take back from my meetings with the most humble and kind @beingsalmankhan. This time though, it was different. The effort he made to meet me after his long and tiring day of shooting, standing all day doing what he does, really touched my heart, Salman. He called me and sat me down for close to an hour, asked about every little detail of my treatment, and the way he tried to boost my confidence was unlike anything. He not only shared his experiences and knowledge but also made sure I left as a ‘more confident person’ than before. He assured me that I will be fine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

She further continued and shared, “The point is, he didn’t need to do all this, but he did. Being who he is, how busy he is, how swamped with work he is, he still managed to extend his support personally. It’s not just heartfelt support for me—it’s also a lesson. And I shall never forget it. Thank you for being you, Salman. My highest regards for you, always."

Promo of Hina Khan at Bigg boss 18 weekend ka vaar

Earlier, the makers of the show dropped a promo of Hina joining Salman on Weekend Ka Vaar. The actress was seen breaking down in tears as Salman assured her that she would be 1,000% fine soon. Salman introduced Hina Khan as a real-life fighter while she talked about the tag of 'Sher Khan' that she earned during her time in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Hina Khan’s Battle Against Breast Cancer

The actress was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024 and has been fighting this battle bravely. She has been documenting her journey and openly talking about the stigma of hair loss during chemotherapy. The Bigg Boss 11 runner-up shaved her head before she started losing her hair and made a wig out of it, which she dons confidently. She also shared a post about battling the loss of her eyelashes due to chemotherapy.