Hina Khan posted on her Instagram stories, writing, “This too shall pass” with a heart emoji and a smiley

In Pic: Hina Khan

Listen to this article Hina Khan shares positive message a day after revealing breast cancer diagnosis: ‘This too shall pass' x 00:00

Yesterday, Hina Khan shared the news that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Soon after Hina shared the post on her Instagram, her friends and fans showed their concern for the actress. Now, Hina has taken to her Instagram to react to all the comments she received.

Hina Khan posted on her Instagram stories, writing, “This too shall pass” with a heart emoji and a smiley. Demonstrating her determination to overcome challenges, Hina shared the post accompanied by the song “Kar Har Maidaan Fateh” from the Ranbir Kapoor film, Sanju.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hina Khan's post about her diagnosis with stage three breast cancer

In her post, Hina Khan wrote, "Hello everyone. To address the recent rumor, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

"Despite the challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming the disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," she added.

Friends react to Hina Khan’s post

Shehnaaz Gill, while reacting to Hina Khan’s post, wrote, “You are very strong, Hina! Take care… You will come out of this like a fighter. Sending you strength and love!” Close friend Amruta Khanvilkar shared, “Hina, this is truly shocking. I can totally understand what you and your family must be going through. Wishing you nothing but strength and sending you warmth and blessings.”

While Ektaa Kapoor shared, “Lots of love hina”. Ankita Lokhande reacted to Hina Khan's post on Instagram and wrote, "Hina you are stronger than this. That's it girl! This shall too pass!! Sending love and lots of strength to you right away (red heart emoji) God bless you”. Sunil Grover shared wishes and wrote, "You will be fine. Wishes and love”

“You have always been very strong, and I’m sending you prayers and lots of healing,” commented Rashami Desai. Actress Mona Lisa also made a positive comment, writing, “Prayers and only prayers for you, @realhinakhan. You will overcome this soonest… lots of love. God bless you.”