Hina Khan: 'I told Manish Malhotra I'm not a cancer survivor, still battling it'

Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, turned 37 on Wednesday. She said that her survival journey is still on and urged everyone to pray for her. On Tuesday Hina Khan walked the ramp at the Namo Bharat event to celebrate “Seva Sahas Sanskriti” (Service, Courage and Heritage). The fashion show curated by ace designer Manish Malhotra saw many Bollywood celebrities, cancer and 26/11 survivors participating in it. Hina was one of the showstoppers in the fashion show and expressed her happiness and excitement about the same.

Hina exclusively told IANS: “When Manish called me for this event, I said Manish I am not a survivor. I am still battling it. But Manish said “Hina you are doing it so beautifully, your journey is so inspiring. We would love to have you. But at the same time it's also important for people to know about your journey which is why I am part of this Namo Bharat initiative and this beautiful programme organised by the team."

She added: "It really felt nice to meet everyone here. My survival journey is still on and I am fighting it really hard and I know I have people’s blessings with me.I met all the survivors here at the event and I received so much courage from them. I am here to celebrate the spirit of Bharat and we all should salute and be there for one another. Nothing is impossible in this world. You just have to be patient and brave.”

The actress, who is widely recognised for her work in the popular show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," also opened up about her treatment.

She added: “I had the option to go overseas and get my treatment done but I chose my own country. We have the best set of doctors here in India and everything is going smooth here."

Speaking about her 37th birthday, the actress said: “Please bless me and give your love and please pray for me.”