Hindustani Bhau asks Farah Khan to apologise for calling Holi a 'festival of chhapris'

Updated on: 23 February,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hindustani Bhau, who filed a complaint against Farah Khan, has asked her to tender an apology within 2 weeks for calling Holi a festival of chhapris

Hindustani Bhau asks Farah Khan to apologise for calling Holi a 'festival of chhapris'

Farah Khan. Pic/AFP

Hindustani Bhau asks Farah Khan to apologise for calling Holi a 'festival of chhapris'
Social media personality Hindustani Bhau, who filed a complaint against choreographer-director Farah Khan, has asked her to tender an apology within 2 weeks. He also clarified that he had earlier filed a police complaint against Farah Khan and not an FIR.


Earlier, Hindustani Bhau had alleged that Farah referred to Holi as the “Festival of chhapris” during an episode of cooking reality show ‘Laughter Chefs’.


He spoke with the media on Saturday, and said, “Today, in a reality show, it has been said that Holi is the festival of Chhapri people. Is it the festival of Chhapri people? You? It's not like you have never worked in the film industry, or you don't know about the world, or you haven't done a reality show, or you don't know what Sanatan Dharma is. It's not like that, right? Today, you are talking about Chhapri? From our Prime Minister Modi ji, to all the sadhus and saints, and to the 100 crore people of India, Holi is celebrated. And you are calling all these people Chhapri?”.


He further mentioned, “You are insulting Sanatan Dharma? And this is not something new for the Bollywood people. This is not something new. From the beginning of Bollywood, from the beginning, whenever they saw it, they only insulted our Sanatan Dharma, they only insulted our deities and goddesses. Whenever you see in their films, they always presented our Hindu Dharma, they always presented it as filth”.

“They presented it as filth in front of people. And no one can call them that, because they have power, they have money, they have everything, so no one can call them that. That's why they have guts. But today, their father is sitting here, Hindustani Bhau, who will not answer them, in a legal way, and in my way, he will answer them properly. I have filed an application against them in the Khar Police Station, that they should be prosecuted as soon as possible, and they should be punished”, he added.

