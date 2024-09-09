Vikas Sethi's funeral video has made it to social media. The actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest and passed away peacefully in his sleep, on September 8th

In Pic: Visual of Vikas Sethi's funeral. Pic/ Viral

Vikas Sethi Funeral: Late actor's mom breaks down in tears; Hiten Tejwani & Sharad Kelkar attend

Actor Vikas Sethi has passed away at the age of 48. According to reports, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest and passed away peacefully in his sleep. Today was the late actor's funeral, and the visuals from his cremation ceremony are heart-wrenching. Sethi, you might recall, was a popular household name in the 2000s with shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahiin To Hoga', and 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'. The video that has surfaced on social media shows Sethi's mother breaking down in tears as she witnesses her son lying lifeless in front of her.

Another video that has surfaced on social media shows Hiten Tejwani and Sharad Kelkar attending the funeral of the late actor. The actors were seen numb and disheartened as they attended 48-year-old Vikas's funeral. The grieving family is yet to issue an official statement on Vikas's demise. Vikas's last post on Instagram was shared back in May this year.

Vikas's wife, Jhanvi Sethi recalled his last moments

Vikas's wife, Jhanvi Sethi, recalled his last moments while talking to PTI. She revealed that they were in Nashik for a family function when the incident occurred. "After we reached my mother's house in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. He didn’t want to go to the hospital, so we asked the doctor to come home," she revealed.

"When I went to wake him up at around 6 am in the morning (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor there told us he had passed away last night in his sleep due to cardiac arrest," she further said.

Vikas Sethi’s Popular Work on Screen

Apart from his presence on television, you might recall him as Robbie from Karan Johar's hit film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. He played a muscular college heartthrob who would often get ignored by Kareena Kapoor's character, Poo. He was the one with whom Poo goes to prom to make Rohan Raichand (Hrithik Roshan) jealous.

Vikas was known for playing supporting characters in some of the most popular daily soaps of the 2000s. He also participated in the third season of the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye', with his then-wife, Amita.

The actor also starred in the 2001 film 'Deewaanapan', which featured Arjun Rampal and Dia Mirza in the lead. In 2019, he played a significant role in the Telugu hit 'iSmart Shankar', which had Ram Pothineni in the lead.