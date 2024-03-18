Ikk Kudi Punjab Di actor Monika Khanna is trying to make the most of her free time on the set by reading books

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di actor Monika Khanna is trying to make the most of her free time on the set by reading books. The actor admits that she is not an avid reader, but it’s a habit she wishes to inculcate. “I am getting into the habit of reading daily. Right now, I am reading The Laws of Human Nature by Robert Greene, which is a gift from my co-star, Manoj Chandila, a total bookworm, has given me. Since I’ve started reading loudly, my speech has become clearer. When I deliver my dialogues, I [no longer] rush through them,” she says.

