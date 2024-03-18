Breaking News
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered
Telly Tattle: Cultivating habits

Updated on: 19 March,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di actor Monika Khanna is trying to make the most of her free time on the set by reading books

Monika Khanna

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di actor Monika Khanna is trying to make the most of her free time on the set by reading books. The actor admits that she is not an avid reader, but it’s a habit she wishes to inculcate. “I am getting into the habit of reading daily. Right now, I am reading The Laws of Human Nature by Robert Greene, which is a gift from my co-star, Manoj Chandila, a total bookworm, has given me. Since I’ve started reading loudly, my speech has become clearer. When I deliver my dialogues, I [no longer] rush through them,” she says.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



