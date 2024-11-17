Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Liquor, cash worth Rs 546.84 cr seized
Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live
Maharashtra elections 2024: FIR against click-happy cop for pic of ballot paper
Mumbai: ‘Mom’ robs actor’s wife out of nearly Rs 1 lakh via texts
Mumbai: ‘Walkability a constant fight for space and safety’
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Indian Idol 15 On Badshah fans demand makers bring back Ragini Shinde introduce her as contestant 16

Indian Idol 15: On Badshah & fans' demand makers bring back Ragini Shinde, introduce her as contestant 16

Updated on: 17 November,2024 10:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After facing criticism for not selecting Ragini Shinde and following Badshah’s demand, the makers made an unprecedented change by bringing Ragini back to the show

Indian Idol 15: On Badshah & fans' demand makers bring back Ragini Shinde, introduce her as contestant 16

In Pic: Ragini Shinde

Listen to this article
Indian Idol 15: On Badshah & fans' demand makers bring back Ragini Shinde, introduce her as contestant 16
x
00:00

Indian Idol 15 and its makers left fans and judges disappointed when contestant Ragini Shinde, a 15-year-old from Aurangabad who impressed the judges with her beautiful voice and touching story, was left out of the Top 15. Now, after facing criticism for not selecting Ragini and following Badshah’s demand, the makers made an unprecedented change by bringing Ragini Shinde back to the show. Ragini is not replacing anyone but has been added as the 16th contestant, with the makers bending the rules due to popular demand.  


Ragini Shinde journey in Indian Idol 15


Ragini’s journey to Indian Idol has been nothing short of heroic. At just 3 years old, she saved her brother from thalassemia through a life-saving bone marrow transplant, proving herself a fighter. While most children her age enjoyed the innocence of toddlerhood, Ragini was busy saving her sibling. Her audition was unforgettable; she sang Asha Bhosle’s iconic track "Nigahen Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai." Her pure vocals and fearless choice of song left the judges in awe. Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal couldn’t stop praising her talent, with Shreya pointing out that her song choice showed maturity far beyond her years. Badshah, who was equally impressed, remarked during the auditions, “Agar aashirwad ka koi face hota, toh I think Ragini hoti.”  


Ragini Shinde return to Indian Idol 15

Today, as Ragini returned to the show, Usha Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar’s younger sister, praised her heroic efforts to save her brother’s life, which she successfully did. Usha Mangeshkar even compared Ragini to her sister Lata Mangeshkar, sharing that Lata had been a father figure for their family since the age of 12.  

Ragini Shinde performance as contestant 16 on Indian Idol 15

After receiving a warm welcome from the contestants, judges, and the legendary Usha Mangeshkar, Ragini performed her first live act on Indian Idol. The young talent amazed everyone by singing Usha Mangeshkar’s song 'Tumko Piya Dil Diya' and another track, 'Main Chali'. Usha praised her performance, saying that Ragini sings like Asha Bhosle. Additionally, Badshah expressed his gratitude to the team for bringing her back to the show.  
 
Watch Indian Idol Season 15, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian idol Indian Idol 15 badshah shreya ghoshal vishal dadlani television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK