Indian Idol 15 and its makers left fans and judges disappointed when contestant Ragini Shinde, a 15-year-old from Aurangabad who impressed the judges with her beautiful voice and touching story, was left out of the Top 15. Now, after facing criticism for not selecting Ragini and following Badshah’s demand, the makers made an unprecedented change by bringing Ragini Shinde back to the show. Ragini is not replacing anyone but has been added as the 16th contestant, with the makers bending the rules due to popular demand.

Ragini Shinde journey in Indian Idol 15

Ragini’s journey to Indian Idol has been nothing short of heroic. At just 3 years old, she saved her brother from thalassemia through a life-saving bone marrow transplant, proving herself a fighter. While most children her age enjoyed the innocence of toddlerhood, Ragini was busy saving her sibling. Her audition was unforgettable; she sang Asha Bhosle’s iconic track "Nigahen Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai." Her pure vocals and fearless choice of song left the judges in awe. Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal couldn’t stop praising her talent, with Shreya pointing out that her song choice showed maturity far beyond her years. Badshah, who was equally impressed, remarked during the auditions, “Agar aashirwad ka koi face hota, toh I think Ragini hoti.”

Ragini Shinde return to Indian Idol 15

Today, as Ragini returned to the show, Usha Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar’s younger sister, praised her heroic efforts to save her brother’s life, which she successfully did. Usha Mangeshkar even compared Ragini to her sister Lata Mangeshkar, sharing that Lata had been a father figure for their family since the age of 12.

Ragini Shinde performance as contestant 16 on Indian Idol 15

After receiving a warm welcome from the contestants, judges, and the legendary Usha Mangeshkar, Ragini performed her first live act on Indian Idol. The young talent amazed everyone by singing Usha Mangeshkar’s song 'Tumko Piya Dil Diya' and another track, 'Main Chali'. Usha praised her performance, saying that Ragini sings like Asha Bhosle. Additionally, Badshah expressed his gratitude to the team for bringing her back to the show.



