Bade Achhe Lagte Hain gets a new title track! Indian Idol 15's Biswarup and Myscmme are the new voices

Updated on: 12 November,2024 02:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sony Entertainment Television has come up with a fantastic collab. Indian Idol 15 contestants lent their voices to the iconic show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain'

Pic/Instagram

Indian Idol Season 15 contestants Biswarup Banerjee aka 'Idol ki loop wali awaaz' and 'Idol Ki Ziddi Girl' Myscmme Bose have achieved a significant milestone at an early stage of their Idol journey. The duo has lent their voices to the new title track of Sony Entertainment Television's beloved show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain'. Starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead, the show, which originally aired in 2011, has captured the hearts of audiences across India. The channel has started rerunning the episodes of this iconic show from Monday, 12th November 2024, which airs every Monday to Friday at 8.30 PM.


This unique opportunity aligns with the Indian Idol Season 16 theme of 'playfront' singing, wherein the contestants must not only showcase their vocal prowess but also captivate the audience with electrifying stage presence, charisma, and showmanship.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)


Indian Idol Season 15 contestants express their excitement 

Biswarup Banerjee from Kolkata shared his excitement, saying, “It’s a dream come true to sing the title track for 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain', a show that resonates so deeply with viewers. Being able to lend my voice to such a memorable song is a huge honor, and I’m grateful to Indian Idol for this opportunity, just after the theatre round. It's a show that has been loved by millions, including myself, and I am glad I could be a part of this show in a unique way."
 
Myscmme Bosu from Guwahati expressed, “I used to enjoy watching the episodes of Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and being associated with such a beloved show, especially at such an early stage of Indian Idol 15, feels surreal. I hope the audience enjoys our rendition as much as we enjoyed creating it!” Auditioning in Indian Idol 15 was also Myscmme's sixth attempt at Indian Idol, as she has tried before in Junior Indian Idol too.
 
This collaboration not only highlights the contestants' versatility but also showcases the commitment of Indian Idol and Sony Entertainment Television to nurture new talent and put them in the spotlight by providing them with a unique and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' and its storyline

The show follows the lives of two people from different economic backgrounds, and lifestyles having opposite likes and dislikes, and how they are forced to have an arranged marriage due to the circumstances but soon after they both fall in love. The Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer gained popularity among the masses for its rawness, simplicity, and the charismatic screen presence that the lead pair had. 

ram kapoor sakshi tanwar bade achhe lagte hain indian idol sony entertainment television TV News TV updates

