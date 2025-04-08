From the Indian Idol 15 victory on stage to playback with Shaan, Manasi Ghosh on hitting all the right notes

Manasi Ghosh

Listen to this article Indian Idol 15 winner Manasi Ghosh on first Bollywood song: ‘It was fire’ x 00:00

She mesmerised the audience with her singing, received compliments from legendary singers for her unique voice, and finally took home the Indian Idol season 15 trophy, along with the prize money of Rs 25 lakh and a four-wheeler. While Manasi Ghosh was crowned the winner after defeating Shubhojit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar in the finale, what made the journey more memorable for the contestant was the offer to sing a Lalit Pandit composition for the film Manu Kya Karega, alongside singer Shaan.

“I got to learn so much from him and this experience. The song was fire, I enjoyed every bit of playback singing. When it was first offered to me, I thought it would take some weeks or a few days, but the very next day I recorded the song. I didn’t get time to think,” shares Ghosh.

She added that the best compliment of the season came from Shreya Ghoshal. “She said that I had a unique voice and it is something she has never heard before. That made me happy,” says Ghosh, who has often been told that her voice is a blend of Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan. While she takes the praise at face value and is thrilled about being compared to the “divas”, she explains, “My voice is both melodic and powerful, I feel that is why people compare me to them. I just take it as a compliment.”

Up next, Ghosh will head to Pune to sing live with Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. The duo was set to perform in Pune in March, and Dadlani had promised her a slot to join them. However, after his accident, the concert dates were pushed. “I recently had a chat with him, and he promised it would happen soon,” confirms the singer.

Crediting the big win to everyone in her life, Ghosh says her family are over the moon with her success on the big stage. “They were crying, laughing and cheering me on. It’s a mix of emotions back home,” she adds.

Rs 25 L

The winning amount for Indian Idol 15

Manasi Ghosh’s best performance

. Sheila ki jawaani

(Tees Maar Khan, 2010)

. Aa zara kareeb se

(Murder 2, 2011)