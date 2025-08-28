Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who plays Anvita in Itti Si Khushi, portrays a young woman who becomes the backbone of her family after her mother leaves and her father turns emotionally absent

Itti Si Khushi has touched hearts with its simple yet powerful storytelling. At the center of this journey is Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who plays Anvita - a young woman who becomes the caregiver and nurturer of her 5 younger siblings when her mother deserts the family and her father turns into an emotionally absent alcoholic. With the responsibility of holding her family together resting on her shoulders, Anvita’s quiet strength and resilience form the soul of the narrative.

Known for bringing depth and authenticity to her performances, Sumbul shares her thoughts on what makes Itti Si Khushi special, her connection with her character, Anvita, and the experience of working with her co-stars.

What drew Sumbul to Anvita

Sumbul shared what drew her to the show, "What instantly drew me towards Itti Si Khushi was the simplicity and depth in its storytelling. It’s a show that beautifully captures how families deal with struggles, how responsibilities can weigh on young individuals, and yet how love and hope shine through in the smallest moments. The story is rooted in reality, and that makes it very relatable.

Sumbul went on to draw similarities between Anvita and her, "Yes, absolutely. Anvita silently shoulders the burden of her family, and I feel I resonate with that. In real life too, I have faced situations where I had to stay strong for my loved ones, even when it wasn’t easy. Like Anvita, I believe in taking responsibility without complaining. That quiet strength is something we both share."

Sumbul further details on her experience on shooting the initial episodes of the show, "It’s been both challenging and rewarding. Playing someone who doesn’t allow herself the luxury of breaking down requires a lot of internal work. I can’t just show emotions openly; I have to hold them back the way Anvita would. That restraint makes the performance very layered, and I’m enjoying exploring that aspect of her personality."

On her bond with Varun Badola

Sumbul gets candid about her bond with Rajat and Varun Badola, "Oh, we get along really well! Rajat and Varunji bring such warmth and positivity to the set that it feels like a real family atmosphere. We laugh, rehearse, and even have serious discussions about our scenes together. That comfort offscreen definitely reflects in the onscreen chemistry. The USP of this show is its honesty. It doesn’t try to dramatise life unnecessarily; instead, it shows how real people deal with real problems. At the same time, it also highlights the importance of finding joy in the little things, which is something all of us tend to forget in our busy lives."

Sumbul shared what viewers can expect from her, "I hope audiences connect with Anvita and see their own lives reflected in her journey. For me as an actor, this role is helping me grow by pushing me to portray emotions in a restrained yet powerful way. My expectation is that people not only love Anvita but also take away the message of hope and resilience that the show stands for."