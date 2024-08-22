TV actress Jannat Zubair undergoes makeover, changes hair colour

Jannat Zubair took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures flaunting her new hair colour and dressed in a floor-sweeping dress by a fashion label

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Social media sensation and actress Jannat Zubair has undergone hair transformation and changed her colour to burgundy. Jannat took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures flaunting her new hair colour and dressed in a floor-sweeping dress by the label Kalki Fashion. “New hair, who’s this?” she wrote as the caption.

The actress and social media sensation is currently seen on the show “Laughter Chef Fun Limited”, where she is seen alongside names such as Krushna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri and Reem Shaikh. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and is judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

She started her journey in acting in 2008 with “Chand Ke Paar Chalo”. She then featured in shows such as “Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora”, “Phulwa”, “Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap” and “Tu Aashiqui”. She was then seen in the stunt-based show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12,” where she finished in fourth place. She made her Punjabi film debut with “Kulche Chole” alongside Dilraj Grewal. The actress featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Earlier this month, Jannat had an ‘incredible moment’ when veteran star Dharmendra lauded a Punjabi dish prepared by her. The menu had makke ki roti, saag, phulka, Punjabi kadi pakoda, rice, and methi malai mattar. She had earlier shared a prank reel by Faisu, where the victim was Sudesh and captioned it: “Give me my money #laughterchefs #faisusquad.”

Jannat often posts moments from the sets of “Laughter Chef Unlimited Entertainment”. Earlier this month, she had posted a video of her dancing with the entire team, which went viral on social media. “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment” airs on Colors.

