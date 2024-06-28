Jasmin Bhasin birthday 2024: Aly Goni took to his Instagram and dropped a sweet reel, which is a compilation of their sweet moments together

In Pic: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Today, on Jasmin Bhasin’s birthday, Aly Goni has the sweetest wish for his Saheli, soulmate, and best friend. Aly Goni took to his Instagram and dropped a sweet reel, which is a compilation of their sweet moments together. While dropping the post, he called Jasmin ‘the best’.

In the post, we could see the clip of Jasmin’s elimination when Aly broke down in tears, and we could also see them doing some goofy stuff together. While posting the reel, Aly wrote, “Happy birthday to My Saheli, My soulmate, My best friend. We have come a long way. Tere bina mera kya hota yaar. Let’s keep making good memories. And hamesha dukh sukh mein saath rahenge. Allah tujhe saari khushiyan de because you deserve all of them. You are the best, Jasmin. Thank you for everything. Happy birthday once again. Love you.”

As soon as Aly Goni posted the reel, fans and several industry friends started reacting to it. Mahhi Vij, while reacting to the post, wrote, “Awiiieeeee happy birthday beautiful.” “My poor heart is crying out of happiness,” wrote a fan. Another user commented, “Hamesha khush raho. Stay blessed! Happy Birthday, dearest Jasmin.”

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been great friends for a long time, and their bond was evident to the public during Bigg Boss 14, where they fell in love with each other. Since then, their relationship has remained strong, and they openly show their love for each other.

Earlier, in a chat with mid-day.com, the couple revealed their first meeting and impression of each other. Aly said, "We met at the airport, but I was busy watching the FIFA World Cup. So I just greeted everyone quickly and got busy with the match. I started mimicking everyone on the plane, including Jasmin, and she suddenly made an entry."

Jasmin added, "I suddenly entered from the bathroom and thought we didn’t have any proper communication or introduction, and he is already mimicking me! I found him funny and entertaining, and I started enjoying his company. Then I realized it’s best to spend time with him." Aly adds with a laugh, "Funny ladke hi baazi maar jaate hain."





