Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Karan Johar calls Nora Fatehi 'Hot' in his trademark style

The current season of the dance reality show has Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit as the judges with Maniesh Paul as the host
Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. Pic- PR
The much-awaited show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's Season 9 has been making waves online. Apart from the stellar lineup, it is the fun jugal bandi between the 3 judges that fans have waited for. The current season has Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit as the judges with Maniesh Paul as the host.
Recently, when Karan Johar in his trademark style called Nora 'HOT', it was immediately agreed upon by the legendary Madhuri Dixit. It was truly a moment for the cameras to roll! Karan then went on to say, "You are so hot Nora that you also spread the heat with your songs like Garmi. And because you got so hot, you can Ban jan anyone's Rani." The comment got claps, whistles, and hoots from the crowd and was soon picked up on social media as well.
Now with such a spicy, hot, fiery and fun start to the show, we cannot wait to see what lies ahead!
