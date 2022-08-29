Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Karan Johar compares Dheeraj Dhoopar to Shah Rukh Khan

After Dheeraj Dhoopar’s very first performance on the 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' stage, Karan Johar, who is one of the judges, compared Dheeraj to SRK
Dheeraj Dhoopar. Pic-Instagram
Fans of Dheeraj Dhoopar are elated as in one of the 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' promos Karan Johar compared him to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The promo was shared on a popular social media platform last evening. It seems like during the judges' comments after the first performance Karan Johar made this comparison.
After Dheeraj Dhoopar’s very first performance on the 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' stage, Karan Johar, who is one of the judges, compared Dheeraj to SRK which is the biggest compliment anyone can get ever. TV fans can't wait for his surprising dance performance. Being a part of a reality show like JDJ is the best thing that can happen to Dheeraj. He has always been a huge fan of SRK and being compared to SRK by Karan Johar is a big achievement for the actor.
People will be seeing a different side of Dheeraj now that he is a part of the reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. He will finally get to showcase his true talents like dance and his fans will get acquainted with him as a real-life person.
Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the top TV stars in the industry and the way he is stepping up his game show beyond doubt that he really is the SRK of the TV Industry and who knows what is yet to unfold for him.
