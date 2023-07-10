Breaking News
JioCinema's Bigg Boss OTT 2 is not as it looks, ex-contestant Aarti Singh reacts "It can be very draining for people who are not used to politics and lack patience".

Updated on: 10 July,2023 12:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Cyrus Broacha in recent episode has said that he cannot deal with the pressure of being inside JioCinema's Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and urged Bigg Boss as well as host Salman Khan to allow him to take an exit from the ongoing reality show. Salman and Bigg Boss told him that he does not have that option until the time that audience votes him out of the

JioCinema's Bigg Boss OTT 2 is not as it looks, ex-contestant Aarti Singh reacts

Cyrus Broacha (top) and Arti Singh (bottom) via Instagram

Cyrus Broacha in recent episode has said that he cannot deal with the pressure of being inside JioCinema's Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and urged Bigg Boss as well as host Salman Khan to allow him to take an exit from the ongoing reality show. Salman and Bigg Boss told him that he does not have that option until the time that audience votes him out of the show


Being in the Bigg Boss  house is an incredibly challenging experience, both physically and mentally. The house is designed to be a pressure cooker environment, where you are constantly surrounded by cameras and fellow contestants, with limited access to the outside world. This isolation can take a toll on your mental health.


While the experience can be rewarding in terms of gaining recognition and exposure, it's crucial to acknowledge the toll it can take on mental well-being. The tasks and challenges assigned by Bigg Boss further test your physical and mental endurance. Sleep deprivation, emotional breakdowns, and conflicts can become commonplace. It requires a great deal of emotional resilience and mental strength to cope with such an environment.


Ex contestant Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh commented on Cyrus's situation saying
"It can be very draining for people who are not used to politics and lack patience. They may feel stuck and want to leave. However, that is where their strength lies, in not giving up. They don't have to prove anything to anyone; it's their own journey. Even I have experienced panic attacks, but one has to be stronger than any given situation. I'm sure he will fight it". 

 

