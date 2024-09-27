On the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Jr NTR will be seen mouthing Punjabi lines as taught to him by host and comedian Kapil Sharma

Jr NTR and Archana Puran Singh. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article The Great Indian Kapil Show: Jr NTR shies from delivering romantic Punjabi lines to Archana Puran Singh x 00:00

The latest promo of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2' has been unveiled in which Jr NTR was seen taking Punjabi lessons from Kapil Sharma as he hosts team 'Devara: Part 1'.

The makers took to their Instagram account, posted the show's new promo, and captioned it as, "Kaisi lagi @jrntr ki Punjabi? Watch the new episode of #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Season 2, this Funnyvaar, 8 pm, only on Netflix!"

The promo starts with Kapil giving lessons in Punjabi to Jr. NTR.

He said, "Kapil said, "I'll teach you a Punjabi dialogue, will you say it? To which Jr NTR says "Of course". The Punjabis will enjoy it." Kapil continued, Yes, definitely. Say it looking at Ms. Archana, No. It's a romantic dialogue. I told you that boys are scared of you."

Later, Jr Ntr replied, "I can't even call her Ms. Archana. I just know her as Ms. Breganza. You can call her Ms. Breganza. Ms. Breganza. Ms. Breganza. I see you all the time. I see you all the time. I see you."

"Yes. I have dreams to scare you." Kapil concluded.

Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ is all set for its grand theatrical release on September 27, 2024. The film features Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain and Murali Sharma.

The film is helmed by 'Acharya' fame director Koratala Siva and bankrolled by Kosaraju Harikrishna and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts.

'Devara Part: 1' will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Apart from this, Jr NTR will also feature in the Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani starrer- 'War 2' helmed by 'Brahmastra- Part 1' fame director Ayan Mukerji. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film 'War' helmed by Siddharth Anand.

The film featured Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.

