Updated on: 29 August,2022 08:14 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Tejran is surely serving fans with mushy moments

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's escalator kiss goes viral

Tejasswi and Karan/Yogen Shah


Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, surely keep fans happy with mushy moments from time to time. After a video of the couple kissing at a birthday party went viral, this time they decided to take things a notch higher. In a new video of the couple going viral now, they are seen sharing a lip lock, on a moving escalator from opposite directions. 


While Tejasswi looked stunning in an orange co-ord set, Karan wore a blingy coat and black pants.

 


