Karan Kundrra's car gets stolen, posts a video requesting the thief to return it

Karan Kundrra's car gets stolen

Actor Karan Kundrra shared a distressed video on Thursday via his social media, disclosing that his newly acquired car was stolen within just 24 hours of its arrival. Despite the situation, rather than labeling it as a theft, Karan referred to it as a prank in the video and urged the person responsible to return the car.

Karan had recently acquired a vintage HM Contessa on Wednesday and had posted a picture with it. In the video, he mentioned that the car lacked any installed security system, adding to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding its disappearance.

He said in the video, “Guys jisne bhi ye mazak kiya hai it’s not funny. C’mon if you are a friend, it’s not funny. It’s my new car…I mean jo bhi hai, Purani car hai but phir bhi yaar. It’s not funny. Ye koi time nahi hai prank karne ka. Maine yeh dhang se chalayi bhi nahi thi. Abhi abhi Parvez aaya and he is like ‘car gayab hai’. Usme koi security system bhi nahi hai, koi tracking bhi nahi hai, cameras nahi hai. I get it but where’s my car? Please yaar. Don’t do this. (Whoever has done this joke, it’s not funny. If you are a friend, it’s not funny. It’s my new car…whatever it is, it’s old still. This is no time to play a prank, I have not driven it properly myself. Parvez came in right and said that the car was missing. I get it that it doesn’t have a security system or cameras but where’s my car?)

About Karan Kundrra recently

Karan had shared about getting the car. He wrote in the caption, “Met this beauty in Munnar and instantly fell in love.. one of the original Vauxhall’s which we later came to love as the iconic HM Contessa.. and guess what.. I Had to have her in my garage.. and finally she’s here.”

Munawar Faruqui, who was one of the most talked-about contestants of this season and eventually won Bigg Boss 17 was surprised by Karan on the show. His close friend and former Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra entered the house. As Munawar saw Karan, he rushed towards him and gave him a tight hug. Later, the two broke down in tears.