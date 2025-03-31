Now, with rumours of the couple tying the knot by the end of 2025, Karan recently revealed on a podcast that, he has only met Tejasswi Prakash four times since December

In Pic: Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra

Listen to this article Karan Kundrra reveals THIS is why he met girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash only 4 times since December: 'I search for her...' x 00:00

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most loved couples in the television industry. The couple, who met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, fell in love during their time on the reality show. Now, with rumours of the couple tying the knot by the end of 2025, Karan recently revealed on a podcast that, due to the actress' busy schedule, he has only met her four times since December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Kundrra on Tejasswi Prakash’s busy schedule

Karan Kundrra, who is currently seen on Laughter Chefs, appeared on Bharti Singh's podcast and talked about his lady love, Tejasswi. The actor said, "To date, Teja works very hard. Now she is doing MasterChef, and they started shooting from the end of December. Since then, I have only met her four times. She puts in double the effort compared to others. After shooting for 12 hours, she gives VD for 2 hours and then does grooming sessions. Sometimes she stays back at my house. In the morning, I search for her, and she is busy preparing something with my cook. She had almost won Khatron Ke Khiladi; if her eye hadn’t gotten injured, she would have won the show."

The actor also talked about his first meeting with Tejasswi's parents after they came out of the Bigg Boss house. He shared, “I sat with her parents for 30 minutes, after which her mom said, ‘You can take my daughter with you now.’ They are very sweet and simple people. Even Tejasswi is very normal and down to earth. She is often very bossy, but her best quality is that she doesn’t get suppressed. You cannot dominate her. If I cannot explain the logic behind something, it won’t work. She is very street-smart that way."

Karan Kundrra on wedding rumours with Tejasswi

Meanwhile, earlier in a conversation with Karan, we at mid-day asked him about his marriage plans. Turning the conversation into a rather hilarious chat, Karan said, “I think woh AI tha, AI (Artificial Intelligence). Aajkal AI itna khatarnak ho gaya hai na.”

But when we told him that Tejasswi Prakash's mom would hit him for this answer, he laughed and said, “Aunty is too sidha, she won’t hit me.” Further, when we questioned him if the wedding is on the cards for him and his lady love Tejasswi Prakash this year, the actor said, “Arre mujhe kya pata, mere papa aa rahe hain, unse puch lena. Ye sari baatein bachchon se thodi puchte hain.”