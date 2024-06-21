‘Happened for the best’: Karan Singh Grover on divorces with Jennifer Winget and Shraddha Nigam

Karan Singh Grover has opened up about his past with Jennifer Winget and Shraddha Nigam and shared that whatever has happened, has happened for the best

Karan Singh Grover didn't always have a happy life. The actor had a troubled past with two broken marriages before he met the love of his life, Bipasha Basu. Now, finally, Karan has opened up about his past with Jennifer Winget and Shraddha Nigam and shared that whatever has happened, has happened for the best.

While talking about his two divorces, the actor shared, “There's nothing good about a breakup or a divorce. Yeah, later when people move on, they realize that it happened for the best. That's a good thing. But I never felt the need to speak to anyone about the crap that's happening in my life because I don't expect people to come and talk to me about the crap that's happening in their life. That is not my main motive. I would like to spread some love and joy. Everyone has their own s**t to deal with and I think everyone deserves that kind of privacy to handle their own s**t.”

Further shedding light on how life has changed for the best, Karan Singh Grover talked about how he got to know himself because of Bipasha. “I know myself today because of her. The change that has happened is so drastic. Like from being a nocturnal being to somebody waking up at 5 a.m. and wanting to see every sunrise and every sunset,” he added.

Bipasha Basu and Karan's journey of love began on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

Recently, the much in love couple celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary, and while sharing a cute picture, Karan wrote, "Happy official anniversary monkey! Thank you for being mine. Thank you for loving me the way you do. It feels like we met yesterday and at the same time it feels like we’ve been together our whole life all our lives. Thank you for this continuous experience of heart exploding kinda love! I love you @bipashabasu (sic)."