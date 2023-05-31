Breaking News
Karan Wahi penned a heartfelt message for Jennifer Winget on her birthday

Updated on: 31 May,2023 10:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Karan also shared a string of his images with Jennifer, serving friends' goals. Karan and Jennifer have worked together in 'Dill Mill Gayye 2'

Karan Wahi penned a heartfelt message for Jennifer Winget on her birthday

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget. Pics/Yogen Shah

Karan Wahi penned a heartfelt message for Jennifer Winget on her birthday
Actor Karan Wahi penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Jennifer Winget. Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote,"Hpppy Birthday @jenniferwinget1 Love & More Love your way...Sometimes I feel like writing a paragraph for you But each time I realise that poetry cant be expressed in a paragraph." He added, "Uff kya bol dia maine..Chalo abhi kaafi hogaya aage ke memes,tags ke liyeBaaki baatein wen we do Baatein." Karan also shared a string of his images with Jennifer, serving friends' goals.



 
 
 
 
 
The post garnered loads of likes and comments.

"How adorable," a social media user commented.

"You both are so cute. Friendship goals," another one wrote.

Karan and Jennifer have worked together in 'Dill Mill Gayye 2'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

