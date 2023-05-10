Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu raise three daughters. All of them are popular influencers on social media.

Listen to this article Karanvir Bohra's three daughters are the cutest kid influencers on social media x 00:00

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu shot to fame as television stars, but have now extended their fame and influence to social media. Teejay is an award-winning mom blogger with a YouTube channel by her name where she uploads her travel and other experiences with her actor husband Karanvir Bohra.

Teejay's Insatgram handle, interestingly named @bombaysunshine, has 770K followers and counting, while her husband has 3.1M followers. Not only that, their twin daughters, Bella and Vienna are popular influencers as well, with 608k followers on Instagram. Their younger sister, Gia, has 135k followers on the social media platform.

Their content is often a mix of cute photos and videos of their activities as a family. Karanvir often makes funny Reels with Teejay and his daughters to entertain his audience on social media. His daughters are a huge part of all the content they make and many parents find their content.

Bella and Vienna are award-winning kid influencers. Last year, the Ministry of Culture, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), recognised 75 digital content creators. Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra were recognised as Cultural Ambassadors of India, for taking Indian heritage to millions of followers.

Despite being a busy content creator on social media, Bohra also keeps taking up interesting acting projects. He is all set to enter the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum', starring Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta. He will be seen in a negative light yet again, which he says he does best.

"This is what I do best, playing grey-shaded, complex characters. The roles I play are never quite black or white," said Karanvir.

The actor talked about being roped in for the show, "I love my character, I love my look! I'm excited to be a part of a show that has gained so much popularity and love."

The show also stars Kitu Gidwani. It revolves around a free-spirited girl named Surilii, who lives a modest life while Shivendra is brought up in the strict traditions of Ranakgarh's royal family. Their worlds collide when the two fall madly in love with each other.

(With IANS inputs)