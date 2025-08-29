Actress Karishma Tanna is enjoying a luxurious vacation in Croatia with her husband, Varun Bangera. To celebrate his birthday on August 28, she shared romantic pictures and videos from their trip on social media

Actress Karishma Tanna is currently having a ball of a time and living her best moments in Croatia. The actress is making fans “jealous” by posting umpteen number of pictures and videos on her social media account, straight from her luxurious vacation in Croatia.

Actress Karishma Tanna is currently having a ball of a time and living her best moments in Croatia. The actress is making fans “jealous” by posting umpteen number of pictures and videos on her social media account, straight from her luxurious vacation in Croatia.

Tanna on account of her husband Varun Bangera's birthday today, on the 28th of August, shared a few romantic pictures from their luxurious vacation on her social media account. The actress also wrote a beautiful caption for her birthday boy. "Happy Birthday to my rock, my home, my everything. With you, every little detail of life feels special. With you, even the toughest days feel easier. I Love you Varun Bangera. Here’s to love, laughter & forever together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

In one of the pictures, Karishma can be seen cuddling to Varun. Meanwhile, the couple who is on a traveling spree to Croatia, have been giving their fans a glimpse into their luxurious holiday. Karishma's social media account is a fun and exciting delightful mix of fashion, travel, and candid moments. From scenic views to crystal clear sea waters, Karishma has been giving a sneak peek into it all. Both Karishma and Varun also seemed to have met a few friends at their vacation.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a series of pictures from Dubrovnik, where she was seen posing against a dreamy coastal backdrop in a neutral coloured outfit.

Talking about Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, the couple met through common friends at a New Year party in 2021 and instantly got along like a house on fire. They got married on February 5, 2022, in an intimate beachside ceremony in Mumbai and their wedding was a mix of combined Gujarati and South Indian traditions.

The actress, on the work front, was applauded for her character portrayal of Jagruti Pathak, a journalist in the show, "Scoop" by Hansal Mehta. Karishma received many positive reviews and great appreciation for her role.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever