Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmera Shah, recently met with a serious accident and took to her Instagram to inform her fans and friends about the incident. Now, days after sharing details of the scary experience, the actress has provided a health update in a long post. She also shared a picture of herself lying on a bed with her nose covered in bandages.

While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Thank you my social media family friends and long lost friends for all your wishes and love. Your prayers and concern poured in thousands and I cannot tell you how touched I am. I walked into a glass that could have shattered my whole face and it only injured my nose. And of course, my emotional health as I was away from my friends and family in a faraway city. I am back in #losangeles and the bandage will come off tomorrow. "

I will wear my scar with the knowledge that life is very short and we must thank god for every day that he has given us. Again I am very thankful to all of you that sent me best wishes here and in my phone and I am sorry I could not reply to all of you. I was and am still in pain but I am happy that I will be back to India soon and this too shall pass. Special mention to my la family of @inder_sudan @radhikachaudhari @scholzy6 @cliffmicheltorena and @amohin who always is there to love support and check my vitals knowing that he is very Vital to me," she further continued and wrote

Kashmera pens a sweet message for Krushna

The actress completed her note by writing a heartfelt message to her husband Krushna Abhishek, "Last but not the least my husband @krushna30 who wanted to leave his shoot and come to me to take care of me. The reason I did not let him come is because I did not want him to say Finally Naak kaat Li Apni #loveya all."

As soon as the actress dropped the picture, fans and friends started dropping comments for her. "Get well soon my friend," Kiku Sharda wrote. Rohit K Verma commented saying, "Get well soon my love ❤️❤️❤️ stay strong u are in my prayers"

Earlier, while sharing the news of her accident, Kashmera had posted pictures of blood-soaked tissues. Along with the post she wrote, ""Thank u god for saving me. Such a freak accident. Kuch bada hone wala tha… chote main nikal gaya. Hope there won’t be any scarring. Live every day one moment at a time. Can’t wait to come back. Really missing my family today @krushna30 #rayaanksharma #krishaangksharma"

