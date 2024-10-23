It was Kashmera Shah who visited Govinda when he was admitted to the hospital; later, when he was discharged, Krushna visited his uncle at home to check on him

Bollywood actor Govinda and comedian Krushna Abhishek have finally put their seven-year-long feud to an end. This happened after the recent accident when Govinda mistakenly shot himself in the leg with his own revolver. It was Kashmera Shah who visited Govinda when he was admitted to the hospital; later, when he was discharged, Krushna visited his uncle at home to check on him.

Krushna couldn't visit the actor earlier as he was touring in Australia. In an interview with Etimes, after visiting his uncle and getting an update on his health, Krushna confirmed that they have finally let their differences go. The actor-comedian said, "We've finally buried the hatchet and moved on.”

Krushna shared experience of meeting Govinda after many years

He also shared that meeting Tina Ahuja, Govinda's daughter, was an emotional moment for him. Talking about the reunion, he said, “We laughed, joked, and reminisced about old times. It felt just like before. All those years I spent living with mama and mami (Sunita) in their home flashed before my eyes. Maine mama ko bola ki hall toh poora badal gaya hai. Ab sab issues resolve ho gaye hain, sab gile shikve door ho gaye hain (I told him the hall has changed completely. Everything has been resolved and there are no grudges)."

Krushna shared he couldn’t meet Govinda’s wife

He further continued and added that they didn't talk about the past, saying, "I am glad there was no mention of the past, and that’s how families are. There can be misunderstandings, but nothing can keep us apart for long. I couldn’t meet mami as she was busy, but honestly, I was a bit scared to face her because I knew she would scold me.”

Krushna wishes to maintain good bonds

Krushna also added that he really wished to maintain good bonds with his chichi mama Govinda. “I’m glad we’ve finally buried the hatchet and moved on. Now I’ll keep visiting, and I’ll also meet mami (aunt),” he added.

On a concluding note, he also gave a health update on the actor and shared that he is doing better now and is able to move around the house with the help of crutches.