Amitabh Bachchan became emotional as he returned to the hosting chair of the much-loved quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The actor thanked everyone for the love he received

It was last year when Amitabh Bachchan bid farewell to the popular show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. However, he couldn't resist taking the hosting chair yet again, as the public demanded. The 16th season of the show premiered its first episode on Monday at 9 PM, and we saw Big B racing to the stage in his iconic style.

As Big B made his way to the stage, the audience couldn't help but give a big round of applause for their favourite actor and host. Bachchan then took his seat and welcomed everyone in Hindi. "Today marks the start of a new season. But I'm a little short of words today. And that's because no word has the capacity to convey the gratitude for your love," he said.

An emotional Big B continued, with tears in his eyes, and said, “I can't come up with the words to thank you for your prayers, which gave a new life to 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', which illuminated this stage again, and which reunited a family and allowed me to be present among you. I salute this country's people for the resurrection, rebuilding, and rebirth of KBC (greets the camera with a namaste). This stage is yours, this game is yours, and this season is only yours. To respect your love, I'll be present before you with twice the effort. And I believe you'll keep reassuring me by holding my hand.”

Earlier, Big B had shared a series of pictures to inform his fans that he had started shooting for the popular quiz show. He posted several pictures of himself and wrote, "The first day of the 16th season of KBC ... and the nerves, and the apprehension, and the tensions of the changes, and the audience being receptive all rolled into one big bag of dhag, dhag, dhak in the region of the dhak dhak ... day over, slumber over, over, over ... a long over ... and now just lounging with the idea of an early night because the timetable says so."

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Big B was last seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released in June, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances, and appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.