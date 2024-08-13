Breaking News
Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accuses Uddhav Thackeray of secretly meeting Gupta family
Bombay HC on Indrani Mukerjea's overseas travel plea: If bank work can be done from India, get it done
Supriya Sule demands discussion on Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chief
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory fire by BSF in West Bengal
Former Ministry of Finance official writes to Sitharaman seeking judicial probe into Hindenburg allegations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Watch Big B gets teary eyed as he returns to Kaun Banega Crorepati Im a little short of words

Watch! Big B gets teary-eyed as he returns to Kaun Banega Crorepati: 'I'm a little short of words'

Updated on: 13 August,2024 11:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Amitabh Bachchan became emotional as he returned to the hosting chair of the much-loved quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The actor thanked everyone for the love he received

Watch! Big B gets teary-eyed as he returns to Kaun Banega Crorepati: 'I'm a little short of words'

In Pic: Amitabh Bachchan. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Watch! Big B gets teary-eyed as he returns to Kaun Banega Crorepati: 'I'm a little short of words'
x
00:00

It was last year when Amitabh Bachchan bid farewell to the popular show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. However, he couldn't resist taking the hosting chair yet again, as the public demanded. The 16th season of the show premiered its first episode on Monday at 9 PM, and we saw Big B racing to the stage in his iconic style.






As Big B made his way to the stage, the audience couldn't help but give a big round of applause for their favourite actor and host. Bachchan then took his seat and welcomed everyone in Hindi. "Today marks the start of a new season. But I'm a little short of words today. And that's because no word has the capacity to convey the gratitude for your love," he said.

An emotional Big B continued, with tears in his eyes, and said, “I can't come up with the words to thank you for your prayers, which gave a new life to 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', which illuminated this stage again, and which reunited a family and allowed me to be present among you. I salute this country's people for the resurrection, rebuilding, and rebirth of KBC (greets the camera with a namaste). This stage is yours, this game is yours, and this season is only yours. To respect your love, I'll be present before you with twice the effort. And I believe you'll keep reassuring me by holding my hand.”

Earlier, Big B had shared a series of pictures to inform his fans that he had started shooting for the popular quiz show. He posted several pictures of himself and wrote, "The first day of the 16th season of KBC ... and the nerves, and the apprehension, and the tensions of the changes, and the audience being receptive all rolled into one big bag of dhag, dhag, dhak in the region of the dhak dhak ... day over, slumber over, over, over ... a long over ... and now just lounging with the idea of an early night because the timetable says so."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Work Front:

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Big B was last seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released in June, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances, and appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kaun banega crorepati Entertainment News amitabh bachchan Entertainment Top Stories television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK