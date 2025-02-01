Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: The influencers present for the special episode were Tanmay Bhat, Kamiya Jani, Samay Raina, and Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvam Bam and Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article Bhuvan Bam advises Big B to ‘sponsor KBC’ rename the show as ‘Amitabh Ji Banayenge Crorepati’ x 00:00

Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling the hosting chair of Kaun Banega Crorepati for years, and every season, he invites a few celebrity guests on the hot seat to have a fun time with them. For the first time, famous social media influencers faced the Big B and Shahenshah of Bollywood by sitting on the hot seat of KBC 16. The influencers present for the special episode were Tanmay Bhat, Kamiya Jani, Samay Raina, and Bhuvan Bam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan questions Bhuvan Bam

Several promos of Tanmay, Bhuvan, and Samay having some fun banter with Mr. Bachchan have been released on the channel's social media pages. One of the funniest promos shows Amitabh Bachchan asking Bhuvan Bam how to gain social media followers.

“You all have millions of followers on social media. So, I wish to ask you today, what tips can you give me so that my name also reaches these crores of people?” Bachchan asked, cracking up everyone present in the room.

Listening to Big B's query, Bhuvan couldn't hold himself back and, out of curiosity, turned to the other influencers present and inquired about their followings. He then turned towards Bachchan and humorously said, “In total, combining all our Instagram accounts, we have just about 30-something million. How many followers do you have on Instagram? 37.5 million!”

Bhuvan Bam’s suggestion to Big B

As the audience broke into applause, Bam suggested, “Sir, why don’t you become KBC’s sponsor?”

Replying to Bam, the Piku star said, “I don’t have that much money.” Listening to this, Bhuvan continued and suggested an alternate opening line for the show:

"Amitabh Bachchan presents, Kaun Banega Crorepati; co-presented by Amitabh Bachchan; co-powered by Amitabh Bachchan; and driven by Amitabh Bachchan. That way, you could even change the show’s name to ‘Amitabh Ji Banayenge Crorepati’ (Amitabh Bachchan will make a millionaire).”

This left Amitabh Bachchan laughing.

Samay jokes about Sooryavansham

A promo video from the upcoming episode has been released by the channel. In the video, Raina can be seen talking to Bachchan about watching three of his films. In the clip, Raina tells Bachchan that he has watched three films of the actor and goes on to name Sooryavansham thrice.

He explains that the reason for the repeated viewing is SET Max. He then playfully asks the legendary actor about consuming the kheer (dessert) a second time despite knowing it was poisoned. These questions left Big B laughing.