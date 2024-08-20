Amitabh Bachchan recently shared details about his academic record during his Bachelor of Science degree. After failing the first time, here's how much he scored in his exam

Amitabh Bachchan

After failing once, THIS is how much Amitabh Bachchan scored in his BSc. exams

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared details about his academic record during his Bachelor of Science degree. The legendary actor graduated from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, in 1962. On a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, he mentioned that he scored just 42 per cent in his BSc.

As per IANS, Big B said, “BSc. kar liya hum bhi bina jaane ki kya hota Bsc. Science main ache number aaye toh hum apply kardiye. [I did BSc. without knowing what it was. I scored well in Science and hence applied for it.]” The superstar also shared that he realised he had made a mistake in the very first lecture. “10 saal main humne seekha tha science main scope hai woh 45 minutes main khatam kardiya. [I had always heard that there is scope in science. In just 45 it changed everything.],” he said.

Amitabh Bachchan also reminisced about how he didn’t pass on his first try. He said, “Pehli baar jab gaye toh fail hogaye… Firse jaakar diya jawaab toh badhi mushkil se 42 percent aaya humara. Bach gaye. [First time I failed… Then when I attempted with great difficulty I scored 42 per cent.]”

The ‘Angry Young Man’ is often asked why he continues to work even at 81, obviously giving youngsters a run for their money, the legendary actor came up with a sassy reply on his blog.

Amitabh wrote, “They keep asking me on set of work .. the reason for me to be working .. and I have no answers for this, except it’s another job opportunity for me .. what else could possibly be the reason ..others have their own assessment of occasions and conditions, and often like to exercise their model to be prime ..wear my shoes, and find out .. maybe you are right ..and maybe not .. you have the liberty to have your conclusions and I have the liberty of my work…”

He added, “My work was given to me .. when it is given to you, answer that question .. my reasons may not agree with you .. but because the right to express has been given multiple tunnels of presence, you are heard ..you said, I heard, I gave reason for working on .. that is me ..what reason I have is mine .. enclosed shuttered and locked ..and the ‘impotency of content’ compels you to build your own sand castles and enjoy its manufacturing ..in time sandcastles fall down ..may you that build them, find a measure of permanency .. if it has been built for you and your business ..mine is done and it stands still - I WORK .. PERIOD ..got a problem with that? well then .. get to work and find out.”