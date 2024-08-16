Inspired by a contestant's love story, KBC 16 host Amitabh Bachchan shared an advice for married couples to keep their romance alive. This comes amid Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back with a new season of the popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16'. On the show, as the host, Bachchan is known to engage with the contestants and talk to them about their life and get to know them better while playing the game. In one of the episodes, Bachchan shared an advice on keeping the romance alive after marriage.

It all started when Bachchan asked contestant Dipali Soni about her love story with her husband. Soni’s husband who was her companion on the show said that even though it was an arranged marriage, they fell in love with each other soon and have been together for 25 years now. The husband then revealed that they often make reels wherever they go.

Listening to this, Bachchan immediately advised all married couples to make videos with each other wherever they went. He said that such practice will keep the romance alive. “Bahut acha aapne idea dia hai pati patniyo ko. Bhaiya jitne bhi pati patni hai aap log, jaha jitne bhi hai, jaha kahi bhi ghoomne jaye, ek bana dijiyega reel,” Big B said talking to the contestant and her husband.

About Abhishek and Aishwarya:

Amitabh's advice comes at a time when his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai are in the news for a rumoured divorce. The couple has been mostly clicked separately at public events leading to rumours of trouble in paradise. Even at the Ambani wedding last month, Aishwarya arrived separately with her daughter Aaradhya while Abhishek posed with his parents, sister and niece and nephew.

While Abhishek and Aishwarya has not addressed the recent rumours, an old video of the 'Guru' actor talking about his split rumours with Aishwarya went viral.

In 2016, when Abhishek was attending the premiere of Aishwarya's film 'Sarbjit, he was asked about rumours of things not being well between him and Aishwarya. "I don’t have to say anything to you all about that. I think, you all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. But I understand why you do it. You all have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it. Still married, sorry," he said flaunting his wedding ring.

About KBC 16:

The 16th season of the show premiered its first episode on Monday at 9 PM, and we saw Big B racing to the stage in his iconic style.

As Big B made his way to the stage, the audience couldn't help but give a big round of applause for their favourite actor and host. Bachchan then took his seat and welcomed everyone in Hindi. "Today marks the start of a new season. But I'm a little short of words today. And that's because no word has the capacity to convey the gratitude for your love," he said.

An emotional Big B continued, with tears in his eyes, and said, “I can't come up with the words to thank you for your prayers, which gave a new life to 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', which illuminated this stage again, and which reunited a family and allowed me to be present among you. I salute this country's people for the resurrection, rebuilding, and rebirth of KBC (greets the camera with a namaste). This stage is yours, this game is yours, and this season is only yours. To respect your love, I'll be present before you with twice the effort. And I believe you'll keep reassuring me by holding my hand.”