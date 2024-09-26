KBC 16: Chander Prakash, 22, became the first contestant this season to become a crorepati. He quit on the Rs 7 crore question but guessed the answer right. Check out his winning question

Chander Prakash and Amitabh Bachchan

KBC 16: 22-year-old UPSC aspirant Chander Prakash becomes first crorepati of season, here's what he was asked for Rs 7 crore

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 has finally heard host Amitabh Bachchan yell '1 crore' after a contestant rightly answered the penultimate question of the game. Chander Prakash, a 22-year-old UPSC aspirant, has become the first contestant of the season to win Rs 1 crore. On Wednesday, Sony Entertainment television posted videos of KBC host Amitabh Bachchan hailing Chander.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Chander Prakash's victory

In the clip shared on Instagram, Bachchan can be seen standing in front of the audience and screaming '1 crore'. The audience cheered and clapped for Chander who was equally ecsastic. ""Gale lagjaiyyye aap humare (let's hug)" said Amitabh to crorepati Chander. The video was posted with the caption, "Iss season ke pehle Crorepati, Chander Parkash ko hum sab ki ore se hardik shubhkaamnaye (This season's first crorepati, best wishes to Chander Prakash from us)!"

Bachchan also revealed that Chander also won a car apart from the prize money.

What was the Rs 1 crore question?

While Chander is not the first contestant of the season to face the 1 crore question, he is the first to give the right answer. So what was the question that made him a crorepati? The question was--The largest city in which country is not its capital but a port with an Arabic name that means 'abode of peace'? The options were: A) Somalia, B) Oman, C) Tanzania and D) Brunei.

Chander pondered over the question for a while and then used his last lifeline- Double Dip. He picked Tanzania as his first answer. Amitabh let out a sly smile asking him the reason behind him choosing Tanzania. An elated Bachchan then yells his winning prize money and begins the celebration.

What was the Rs 7 crore question?

This is the first time this season that the Rs 7 crore question was asked. The final stage of the game does not allow the contestant to use a lifeline. The question was--Who was the first recorded child born to English parents in North America in 1587? Chander thought about it for a minute and said that he does not know about it and does not wish to waste time and decided to quit. When Amitabh Bachchan asked Chander to guess, he chose option A) Virginia Dare, which was the correct answer. However, Chander was not disappointed as he thought taking a risk was not sensible. Even though he did not win the prize, he became one of the rare contestants to answer all the questions right.

Who is Chander Prakash?

The 22-year-old is a UPSC aspirant from Jammu & Kashmir, as reported by Times of India. Earlier, Chander had shared on the show that he battled several health obstacles in life. At the time of his birth, there was a blockage in his intestine. He has undergone seven surgeries till now. However, he still has intestinal issues and has been asked by doctors to do his eighth surgery.