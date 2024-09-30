Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina graced the finale episode to promote Jigra. Karan Veer Mehra lifted the trophy defeating Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani

After taking viewers on a remarkable rollercoaster ride of some never-seen-before stunts, COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' crowns Karan Veer Mehra as the ultimate khiladi this season. Amid the whirlwind of adrenaline, Karan Veer Mehra pushed the boundaries of human potential, while Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani made their mark as the first and second runners-up, respectively. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the 14th edition of the show has wrapped up after an action extravaganza.

Looking back at Karan Veer Mehra's journey on the show

From the very first leap to the final triumph, Karan’s journey on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' became a glorious chapter of courage. Task after task, he left both viewers and his fellow contestants in admiration. Whether it was enduring extreme heights, facing nature’s wildest challenges, or braving the most intense obstacles, he approached each stunt with the confidence of someone who knew that victory wasn’t just about strength, but also about staying composed under pressure. What truly stood out, however, was the way he earned the respect of his co-contestants. Despite the competition, he remained a constant source of encouragement for those around him, proving that even in the fiercest battles, sportsmanship and camaraderie could thrive. The host himself was quick to recognize Karan’s standout performances, often praising his tenacity and strategy. He walked away not only as the ultimate khiladi of the season but as the picture of perseverance, earning his place in the hearts of millions.

Talking about his victory, Karan Veer Mehra said, “Exploring the world of reality television with COLORS has been an exciting and life-changing journey. I can't even begin to put into words the surreal feeling of achieving something I once thought was impossible. Winning this season was unthinkable without the guidance of the one and only action king, Rohit Shetty sir. My fellow contestants weren't just competitors, they were comrades in this battle against fear and some of them have become my friends. The real heroes of my journey are the viewers, who loved and supported me. This victory is not just mine—it belongs to everyone who stood by me.”



Commenting on the season and Karan's victory, host Rohit Shetty said, "What a rollercoaster ride this season has been! Romania threw everything it had at us, and our amazing group of contestants performed very challenging stunts with a smile. It is beyond commendable that Karan Veer Mehra almost never lost his footing as he faced never-seen-before challenges. Congratulations to him for winning this game-changing edition and writing his own story of courage. I thank the viewers for showering their love on the show and cementing its place among the top reality shows year after year."

About the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

As the grand finale unfolded, the dazzling Alia Bhatt and the charismatic Vedang Raina took centre stage, celebrating the season's culmination while teasing their upcoming film, 'Jigra'. In a delightful twist, the duo dared none other than Rohit Shetty to take on a hilarious challenge—not your typical stunt. Instead, Rohit faced the amusing task of sitting through a video montage that playfully poked fun at Shalin Bhanot. The audience was treated to unlimited laughs as Rohit Shetty channeled his inner comedian, flawlessly mimicking Shalin's iconic walk with impeccable timing. But the fun didn't stop there! The dynamic duo of Shalin Bhanot and Gashmeer Mahajani, treated the crowd to an electrifying performance of "Aaj Ki Raat," showcasing their undeniable chemistry. Adding to the excitement, Alia auditioned for Rohit Shetty's cop universe, stepping into the fierce role of a Sherni Cop. Hilarity ensued as she channeled her inner badass, delivering a memorable lesson to a group of kidnappers for abducting her on-screen brother, Vedang. The grand finale also featured a lucky commoner living out his Khiladi dream as the Hyundai Drive to Win finalist, getting the chance to perform a thrilling stunt alongside Karan Veer Mehra. To cap it all off, viewers were treated to an exhilarating sneak peek of Bigg Boss 18, with its riveting new theme, "Time Ka Tandav," leaving everyone buzzing with excitement for what's next!