Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 participant Nimrit on how host Rohit Shetty recognised her determination and helped her push the limit

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Rohit Shetty

In Khatron Ke Khiladi, it’s every man for himself. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia knew this as she joined the 14th season of the adventure reality show, but was pleasantly surprised to find support in host Rohit Shetty. The filmmaker-host has evidently made a lasting impression on the actor, as she says, “Rohit sir is the best mentor. I have learned so much just by watching him handle different situations. From the beginning, I was eager to show him my potential. Early on in the show, he praised my performance, but I felt like I had more to prove. Then, during a particular stunt, which I didn’t even win, I felt like I finally earned [his approval]. Rohit sir recognised my determination and was proud of me. He told me, ‘In life, we win some and lose some. Honesty and intent are all that matter.’”

Ahluwalia was among the 14 contestants roped in for the show that was shot in Romania in May. As she put her physical prowess and resilience to the test alongside participants Gashmeer Mahajani, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti and Shalin Bhanot, among others, she says the show made her an “all-rounder”. “Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of the most exhilarating experiences of my life. I was so engrossed in doing these stunts that I didn’t realise how exhausted I was. It wasn’t until I returned to India and collapsed on my bed that I felt the full extent of the physical strain. I had to undergo physiotherapy for muscle pulls. Despite the challenges, I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.”