Back from Romania after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Sumona Chakravarti discusses how she discovered her tenacity

Sumona Chakravarti. Pics/AFP, Instagram

There is no denying that doing a stunt-based show would test her limits, but Sumona Chakravarti was enthusiastic from the start. After spending two months in Romania shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14, she says it was an “exhilarating” adventure. “I knew what I was going for would not be easy. It always looked difficult, but we were in for a surprise. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. You cannot pay money to experience it,” says the actor, who has been part of comedy shows for almost a decade.

Chakravarti describes the show as a “roller-coaster ride” that she never wanted to get off. KKK pushes the physical and mental capacity of a person. “I learnt how tenacious I really can be. I realised how much I can push my body and mind without falling apart. It was the best litmus test that I could ever have for myself,” says the actor, adding that during the stunts, she hoped to be physically fitter.

“I think at one or two places, I wish I was taller or had more strength in my arms and shoulders. Those were the only times where I thought that this was my weakness because every stunt was difficult. I performed beyond my expectations throughout the season, but the electric shock stunt [stood out]. I don’t even know how I did it.”

Chakravarti doesn’t believe in giving up, which is something she maintained throughout the show. “The mental strength to not give up speaks a lot about myself, my character, and who I am in real life. I don’t think giving up has ever existed in my dictionary,” she says. Given another opportunity, she would love to repeat a car stunt where she didn’t perform to the best of her abilities. “I have nightmares about it,” says the actor, who is gearing up for more fiction work in the coming months. “It’s been a mixed bag of work that I have done so far. You will see me soon in a series or OTT movie.”