Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's popular show has now moved to Netflix from television. While the show sees the return of the regulars and Sunil Grover, Sumona Chakravarti who played the role of Kapil's wife was missing from Netflix. Some reports claimed that she was fired from the show, while some claimed that Sumona was upset with Kapil leading to her walking out of the show. Now, the actress has quashed all rumours about her absence from the show and revealed the reason behind not being a part of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix

Sumona recently returned to India from Romania where she was filming for the reality TV show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'. The buzz around her absence was strong when she was away from the country. Talking about the same to News18, Sumona said, "It is so weird because literally a few days ago, there was a very nice article. I had spoken to a journalist and had said exactly the opposite thing. Then, of course, two days later another publication decided to write an article which said completely the opposite. I had nothing to say because I was also in Romania”.

“I have said this time and again, I was part of a show which ended in July last year and it’s not like you exited or I resigned or I got fired, the show ended in July and after that, we all went ahead. We took up our individual projects after that. I’m doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. He (Kapil Sharma) did another show. It’s just that there is no bad blood at all. Why would I be upset (with Kapil)? He and I worked before and I went to Romania,” she added.

Further when Sumona was asked if she gets disheartened by negative reports about herself, she said that it has stopped impacting her. She revealed that 20 years ago at the beginning of her career such things would impact her but no longer Now, she has found a mantra to detach herself from the negativity, and that is by repeating and believing in the line, “your opinion of me is not my responsibility”.