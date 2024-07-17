Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Toughen up

Toughen up

Updated on: 18 July,2024 06:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Nimrit on training in kick-boxing, MMA as part of her Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 prep

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Khatron Ke Khiladi is known to test its contestants’ limits. Equally demanding is their prep for the adventure reality show. Choti Sarrdaarni actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia says that she trained for two months before flying out to Romania in May to film the 14th season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted offering. 


She trained in mixed martial arts (MMA) and kick-boxing to make sure she would be fighting fit. “After incorporating MMA into my workout regime, I have experienced a shift in my mentality. You learn to not give up, which pushed me mentally on the show. That led me to never quitting a stunt. Apart from MMA, my regime included CrossFit, strength and mobility training. During the prep, I realised the importance of recovery even more,” she says. The upcoming season will see her vie for the prize money, along with fellow contestants Gashmeer Mahajani, Shalin Bhanot, Krishna Shroff and others. 


Ahluwalia believes that the prep has made her stronger not only physically, but also mentally. “Meditation and breathing exercises became an integral part of my routine. They helped me stay focused during the high-stress stunts.”


