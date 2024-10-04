Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets a new Sonu, Neela Film production shared that Khushi Mali will be replacing Palak Sindhwani in TMKOC

Khushi Mali will be replacing Palak Sindhwani in the longest-running sitcom, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC). Neela Film Productions has announced that TMKOC will feature a new face portraying the much-loved character Sonu Bhide. Asit Kumarr Modi has introduced Khushi Mali in this role, continuing Sonu’s legacy within the Tapu Sena and Gokuldham Society.

Asit Modi and Khushi Mali share their happiness over the news

Asit Kumarr Modi, the show's creator, said, "Sonu is a vital part of the Tapu Sena, and her presence has always embodied intelligence, leadership, and warmth. Casting Khushi Mali was a careful decision, and we believe she perfectly captures these traits. We, at Neela Film Productions, are excited to welcome Khushi and will fully support her as she brings this character to life. We hope our audience will give her the same love they have shown to the show and its characters for the past 16 years.”

Khushi Mali shared her enthusiasm, stating, “Portraying Sonu Bhide, such a beloved character, is an incredible opportunity. I am grateful to Neela Film Productions and Asit Kumarr Modi for showing confidence in me. Sonu has so many wonderful attributes, and I am genuinely excited to connect with the audience and build a strong bond with them.”

Palak Sindhwani quits TMKOC

Palak Sindhwani, who joined the show 4 years ago, replacing Nidhi Bhanushali, confirmed in a report that her last working day on the set of 'TMKOC' will be on September 30, 2024. Recently, there were reports stating that Palak had breached her contract by participating in unapproved third-party endorsements. Reacting to the accusations, Palak stated that she has not engaged in any illegal practices and that the makers are trying to make it difficult for her to quit the show. Her exit from the show is not due to anything personal, but she has accused the makers of emotionally blackmailing her and threatening her with consequences.

Who else has accused Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers?

Earlier, actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal lodged a formal complaint against producer Asit Modi, operations head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj, alleging that they had tried to flirt with her and made sexual advances. Before Jennifer, actor Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular character in the show, alleged that the makers had not paid his complete dues, resulting in a legal battle. In 2023, Shailesh won the case, and the makers were ordered to pay the complete amount. The show premiered on July 28, 2008, on the Sony SAB channel.