Kiku Sharda breaks silence on viral fight video with Krushna Abhishek and TGIKS exit: 'Don't fall for this'

Updated on: 06 September,2025 11:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kiku Sharda has broken his silence and reacted to the viral fighting video with Krushna Abhishek, hinting at their fallout. He also addressed reports of him quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show via an Instagram post

Kiku Sharda breaks silence on viral fight video with Krushna Abhishek and TGIKS exit: 'Don't fall for this'

Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek

A few days ago, a video of comedians Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek went viral on social media from the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the video, the two were seen having a heated argument, hinting at their possible fallout. Later, some reports emerged claiming that Kiku is leaving the show since he will be seen in the reality show Rise And Fall. However, the comedian took to Instagram to clear the air on both reports on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Kiku dropped a picture with Krushna and set the facts straight regarding the ongoing rumours. He wrote, "yeh bandhan... kabhi nahi tootega! the fight was a prank only ...." Kiku also shared that he remains an integral part of Kapil's show.


"Don't fall for all this gossip and rumours ki I've left The Great Indian Kapil Show. I'll always be a part of the show and this parivaar. Toh yeh sab chhodo aur jao Netflix pe show dekho - sirf 3 episode baaki hain," he explained.

Rumours of Kiku leaving The Great Indian Kapil Show swirled online after a video of him with Krushna went viral. The behind-the-scenes showed the two in a seemingly heated exchange. Kiku's post brought a sigh of relief to his fans.

"You two are best," a social media user commented. "Good, warna apke bina to show me koi maja nahi ata," another user wrote.

Kiku Sharda in Rise ad Fall

Kiku will be participating in Rise And Fall, but it looks like he has already completed the shooting of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Notably, the Netflix show only has 13 episodes every season. Currently, season 3 of TGIKS is going on.

Kiku has made us laugh out loud with his gigs; his participation in Rise And Fall will be interesting to see. It remains to be seen how impressive he will be in a reality show. Rise And Fall starts streaming from Saturday, September 6, 2025, on Amazon MX Player. Apart from Kiku, celebrities like Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, Dhanashree Verma, Pawan Singh, Arjun Bijlani, and others are going to be a part of the show. It will be hosted by Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover.

(With inputs from ANI)

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

