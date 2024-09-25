Kritika, who started her saree line during the lockdown to support MP’s Chanderi weavers, aims to expand it to 200 employees by the year-end

Pic/Instagram

Setting up a business was not really on Kritika Kamra’s agenda. But when she saw the hardships faced by artisans during the lockdown, the actor was keen to support them in any way she could. Out of that was born the idea of her line of sarees, Cinnabar, which focuses on Chanderi weaves. “I grew up in a small town near Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. My family has always appreciated the artistry of Chanderi sarees, buying directly from the weavers for years. However, during the lockdown, I saw how these artisans’ livelihood was at stake. Cinnabar was born out of this vision—to empower Chanderi weavers and ensure they have a consistent source of income, helping them not just survive but thrive,” says the Gyaarah Gyaarah actor.

When the clothing label was started in 2020, Kamra had roped in 50 artisans from the town. Now, with the sarees garnering attention for their craftsmanship and quality, the actor-entrepreneur wants to upscale the business and take the workforce to 200. “When my mother and I started this venture, it was more of a passion project to support local artisans during the lockdown. Over time, I’ve realised the potential it holds to uplift so many skilled craftsmen, who deserve a platform to showcase their incredible work. Expanding the label is also my way of ensuring that these traditional [weaves] continue to thrive.”