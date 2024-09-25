Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Kritika Kamra aims to expand her saree business Cinnabar to 200 artisans Ive realised the potential it holds

Kritika Kamra aims to expand her saree business 'Cinnabar' to 200 artisans: 'I’ve realised the potential it holds'

Updated on: 25 September,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Kritika, who started her saree line during the lockdown to support MP’s Chanderi weavers, aims to expand it to 200 employees by the year-end

Kritika Kamra aims to expand her saree business 'Cinnabar' to 200 artisans: 'I’ve realised the potential it holds'

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Kritika Kamra aims to expand her saree business 'Cinnabar' to 200 artisans: 'I’ve realised the potential it holds'
x
00:00

Setting up a business was not really on Kritika Kamra’s agenda. But when she saw the hardships faced by artisans during the lockdown, the actor was keen to support them in any way she could. Out of that was born the idea of her line of sarees, Cinnabar, which focuses on Chanderi weaves. “I grew up in a small town near Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. My family has always appreciated the artistry of Chanderi sarees, buying directly from the weavers for years. However, during the lockdown, I saw how these artisans’ livelihood was at stake. Cinnabar was born out of this vision—to empower Chanderi weavers and ensure they have a consistent source of income, helping them not just survive but thrive,” says the Gyaarah Gyaarah actor.


When the clothing label was started in 2020, Kamra had roped in 50 artisans from the town. Now, with the sarees garnering attention for their craftsmanship and quality, the actor-entrepreneur wants to upscale the business and take the workforce to 200. “When my mother and I started this venture, it was more of a passion project to support local artisans during the lockdown. Over time, I’ve realised the potential it holds to uplift so many skilled craftsmen, who deserve a platform to showcase their incredible work. Expanding the label is also my way of ensuring that these traditional [weaves] continue to thrive.”



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kritika kamra Entertainment News Entertainment News Update television news TV News Celebrity Life

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK