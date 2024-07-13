Kritika, whose next Matka King is set in Mumbai of the ’60s, says the series depicts the city in a different light from last outing Bambai Meri Jaan

Kritika Kamra

Listen to this article Kritika Kamra: ‘There are so many Mumbais in the same city’ x 00:00

Acting is her first love, and Mumbai is her second. So, when the two loves united in Matka King, saying yes to it was a no-brainer for Kritika Kamra. National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule’s series delves into the intricate world of matka gambling that started in Mumbai in the ’60s. While Vijay Varma essays the titular part, Kamra has a compelling role in the narrative.

Last year, she earned praise for her portrayal of gangster Habiba in Bambai Meri Jaan, another period drama set in Mumbai. But Kamra says the two stories only have the setting and powerful roles in common. “Matka King offers a rich story about the complex and dangerous world of matka gambling. While the era and landscape may have similarity to the world of Bambai Meri Jaan, my character is nothing like Habiba. The only thing common is that they are impactful parts. This character is constructed differently, her traits are different. It’s nothing like the gangster that Habiba becomes. The similarities are on a surface level. There are hardly any parallels between the two series as they show Mumbai in a completely different light,” she states.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Kamra, Mumbai and its underbelly are enticing, which made her take up the Prime Video offering. “The show delves into the details of how matka gambling started, soared and thrived in the city during the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. It is the same time as Bambai Meri Jaan. But there are so many Mumbais in the same city. Despite being set in the same time, the milieu is completely different.” The actor is also excited to work with Manjule, as she says, “It’s an honour to collaborate with a filmmaker whose work I’ve deeply admired.”